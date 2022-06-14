Telangana: Mulugu taken up as pilot project to solve all land-related issues, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the Telangana government has designated Mulugu Mandal as a pilot project in the state to resolve all land-related issues, which will be replicated in all villages throughout the state.

The Minister stated that after resolving each and every land issue, they will hand over the documents to the landholders, with the exception of lands that were involved in a court or family dispute.

Mulugu is part of the Gajwel Assembly Constituency, which is represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

As a first step, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Harish Rao, Secretary to Chief Minister Smitha Sabharwal, Secretary to Chief Minister V Seshadri, Principal Secretary Social Welfare Rahul Bojja, Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, TS Technical Services Chairman Venkateshwar Rao, and other officials met with Mulugu Mandal farmers on Tuesday to solicit their feedback.

During a meeting with farmers at Rythu Vedika in Mulugu on Tuesday, the minister stated that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to make Dharani a platform for resolving all land issues. He went on to say that they would undertake the same project in each village, with a deadline to complete it. Rao stated that the Telangana government could check many irregularities with the Dharani website now that transparency has been implemented.

Rao said that because everything related to lands was digitalized after the launch of Dharani, the information will remain on the website for hundreds of years. He also advised farmers not to go through middlemen to resolve their issues.

Extending on the Dharani, he stated that the chief minister wished to provide rights to true landholders while also expediting the land transfer process.