Telangana: Muslim community leaders meet Revanth, discuss welfare

The delegation was led by former minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 8:14 pm IST
Telangana: Muslim community leaders meet Revanth, discuss welfare
Muslim community leaders felicitating Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Several religious heads and leaders of the Muslim community met with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at his office in the Dr B R Ambedkar state secretariat and congratulated him on becoming the third chief minister of Telangana.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The delegation was led by former minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali.

On this occasion, they made several suggestions on the measures to be taken for the welfare of minorities, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Revanth asks officials to not halt traffic for his convoy

BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, CMO officials Shivdhar Reddy, Shah-Nawaz Qasim and others were present in this meeting.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 8:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button