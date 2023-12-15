Telangana: Muslim community leaders meet Revanth, discuss welfare

Hyderabad: Several religious heads and leaders of the Muslim community met with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at his office in the Dr B R Ambedkar state secretariat and congratulated him on becoming the third chief minister of Telangana.

The delegation was led by former minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali.

On this occasion, they made several suggestions on the measures to be taken for the welfare of minorities, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, CMO officials Shivdhar Reddy, Shah-Nawaz Qasim and others were present in this meeting.