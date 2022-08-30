Telangana: NCRB flags increased cybercrimes, trafficking cases; DGP clarifies

Hyderabad: The Director General of Telangana Police on Tuesday issued a clarification following allegations that the state ranks the highest in terms of cybercrimes and human trafficking, as per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

State DGP Mahendar Reddy in a statement said that media reports do not reflect the true picture of the occurrence of crime.

“The higher number of cases of cyber crimes and anti-human trafficking registered are attributed to the proactive measures taken by Telangana police to deal with such crimes effectively and render justice to victims of crime,” he clarified.

Also Read Over 10K cybercrime cases reported in Telangana in 2021: NCRB

In a press release, the police stated that most of the cyber offenders have been operating from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and NCR, targeting victims across the country.

In June 2021, the state operationalized National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and a toll free helpline, 1930.

“Since then an amount of Rs 26.6 crores, of the total Rs 116 crores, prevented from going to cyber fraudsters after the commission of cybercrime, due to the timely intervention of state police,” stated the DGP, in the press release.

The amount from Telangana constitutes prevented from going to cyber fraudsters constitutes for 23 percent of the total amount, the highest in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been regularly reviewing the functioning of this facility with all the states and has given directions to convert the online complaints reported into FIRs so that the money can be restored to the victims and offenders be brought to justice.

Telangana has recorded 17.52 percent in terms of FIR conversions to ensure that the offenders are arrested, and the money of the victims is recovered.

“The fact that Telangana Police stood first in the conversion of petitions into FIRs in the entire country, though several other states have much more number of Cyber Crime Online Petitions received, testify our commitment to control crime and render justice to victims,” said the DGP.

The Top 10 states in India according to a number of complaints reported are as follows:

S.NO State/UTs Cybercrime Online Complaints Reported FIRs Registered FIR Conversion Percentage Amounts put on hold through proactive measures (in Crores) 1 Uttar Pradesh 220131 1432 0.65 17.08 2 Delhi 143712 3919 2.73 7.21 3 Maharashtra 126811 950 0.75 20.03 4 Rajasthan 91033 236 0.26 13.90 5 Telangana 80697 14135 17.52 26.60 6 Gujarat 78515 885 1.13 17.05 7 Tamilnadu 73215 1664 2.27 5.74 8 Karnataka 63660 451 0.71 3.67 9 Haryana 55176 1048 1.90 4.37 10 West Bengal 43689 108 0.25 1.67

“Telangana state police has been in the forefront in identifying and busting nation-wide cybercrime networks of loan apps fraudsters, KBC lottery frauds, Aadhar-enabled payments frauds, Xsilika payment frauds, etc and have also discovered and reported links related to 34,000 cases registered country wide and shared with MHA,” said the DGP.

CyCaps, a software developed by Telangana police is being used to track cybercrimes and criminals, in 25 states in the country.

Over the increased human trafficking cases in the state, the DGP said that the all 31 distruicts have established AHTUs upon the direction of the MHA in 2018.

Upon the insistence of the MHA, all cases of prostitution are being registered under trafficking sections (370 IPC, 370 A IPC).

In the year 2021, Telangana state has booked 347 cases relating to prostitution, Bonded Labour, Child Labour etc., under sections 370, 370 A, PITA, Special and local laws etc., and arrested 480 traffickers who are operating mostly as individuals and not as a part of any organized networks.

“Therefore, the increase in the registration of crimes reflects the proactive efforts of the Telangana police in fighting the crime effectively,” said the DGP.