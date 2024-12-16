Telangana: Nearly 50 pc of TGPSC Group 2 aspirants skip exam

Hyderabad: As many as 2,55,490 aspirants skipped the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 2 exam on Sunday, December 15.

A total of 5,51,855 candidates applied for the notification, and 74.96 percent downloaded the hall tickets. Of the total, 2,57,981 candidates appeared for paper 1 (general studies and general abilities), which was held in the morning. This number fell to 2,55,490 for paper 2 (history, polity, and society), which was conducted in the afternoon.

The TGPSC had notified 783 vacancies and the exam was conducted in 1,368 centres across Telangana. Papers 3 and 4 will be held in two sessions, 10 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 5.30 pm respectively on Monday.

A candidate appearing for the TGPSC Group 2 examination was caught attempting to secretly bring a phone into the examination hall. The incident took place in Vikarabad district. The candidate, holding hall ticket number 2284419441, was found acting suspiciously during the exam and was apprehended by the superintendent.