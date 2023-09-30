Telangana: New Bharosa, Sakhi centres inaugurated in Siddipet

Hyderabad: New buildings for the Bharosa Centre and Sakhi Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.18 crore were inaugurated by Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao and Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar in Siddipet on Saturday.

Speaking after the inauguration, the DGP said the state government would complete the construction of Bharosa centres in all district headquarters in the upcoming year.

Hon’ble Minister Harish Rao Garu inaugurated new Bharosa and Sakhi centers in Siddipet today, alongside DGP Anjani Kumar Garu and ADG Telangana Women’s Safety Wing Shikha Goel Garu. ‘Empowered women empower nations.’ pic.twitter.com/U8yYJUoe4W — Office of Harish Rao (@HarishRaoOffice) September 30, 2023

Stating that no state in the country had such facilities for women’s safety, Anjani Kumar said that senior officers and judiciary officers from across the nation were visiting Telangana to witness the functioning of the Bharosa centre.

Also Read Watch: Telangana min Malla Reddy shakes a leg on World Heart Day

A Bharosa centre has everything under one roof for women’s safety. It receives complaints from victims, carries out medical examinations and provides legal counselling and aid, all under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said they are also building a women’s hostel and a Balarakshak Bhavan beside the two centres.

Underlining that the state government aimed at developing it as a women’s protection facility, the minister informed that the police station and hospital were also located close to the Bharosa centre.

Additional Director General of Police Shikha Goel, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.