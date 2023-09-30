Watch: Telangana min Malla Reddy shakes a leg on World Heart Day

A video of him dancing to the tune of the famous track 'DJ Tillu' went viral on social media.

Watch: Telangana min Malla Reddy shakes a leg at health awareness event
Telangana min Malla Reddy shakes a leg at health awareness event

Hyderabad: Telangana labour minister Malla Reddy’s dance moves at a health awareness event in the city grabbed the attention of netizens on Saturday.

The minister who participated in a 5-kilometre run, organised on World Heart Day by Malla Reddy Narayana multispeciality hospital on Saturday, could not stop himself from shaking a leg at catchy music.

A video of him dancing to the tune of the famous Telugu track ‘DJ Tillu’ went viral on social media.

After dancing on the stage for a few minutes, he joined the participants to show his skills with Zumba dance.

Netizens were stunned to watch the 70-year-old minister, who is also the founder of several educational institutions and medical engineering colleges, being able to pull energetic steps like a young man.

Malla Reddy is known for exhibiting his energy and dancing skills at almost every event.

Last year, he was seen dancing in a car as part of the convoy heading to Munugode for the election rally of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In 2015, when he was a Member of Parliament, Malla Reddy’s Gangnam-style horse-trot dance went viral.

He was seen shaking a leg to the 2012 chartbuster at a college event in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from IANS)

