New chairs appointed for Telangana corporation

Hyderabad: In a recent administrative reshuffle, the newly-elected Congress government announced the appointment of IAS officer Amrapali Kata as joint commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with an additional charge as managing director of Musi River Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL).

Similarly, B Gopi has been appointed as director of the agriculture department. He will be replacing M Raghunandan Rao, a 2002-batch IAS officer.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, who served as the Secretary to the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare during the previous government, has been transferred as the Secretary of the Government Energy Department and given an additional charge of chairman and managing director of TRANSCO & GENCO.

Sandeep Kumar Jha, who served as the joint secretary of the department of IT, Electronics and Communication, has been transferred as the joint managing director of TRANSCO.

D Krishna Bhaskar, who served as the director for industries and joint secretary, Finance and Planning to the previous BRS government, has been transferred as Officer on Special Duty to the deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui is the new chairman and managing director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

Karnati Varun Reddy is the new chairman and managing director of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL).