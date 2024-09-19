Telangana: New miniature arms range established to boost NCC cadet training

This local range addresses the logistical challenge of transporting cadets to the police firing range located 15 km away

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th September 2024 8:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: A new miniature Small Arms Range (SAR) has been successfully built on the A1 Defence land at the former Aerodrome in Adilabad, aimed at improving training for NCC cadets. This local range addresses the logistical challenge of transporting cadets to the police firing range in Sunkedi, located 15 km away, thereby streamlining training requirements.

The initiative, spearheaded by Officer Commanding of the 32 Telangana Battalion, Col Vikas, utilised experience from the Armed Forces and local resources, including a JCB and student volunteers. This temporary yet robust structure is designed to ensure safety and sustainability, effectively preventing land encroachment.

The range, tailored for 22 rifles, has successfully completed trial runs and offers a practical solution for introducing cadets to firearms training. The establishment of this range is particularly significant as there are currently no NCC Training Academies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As a result, NCC units have traditionally relied on educational institutions and police training academies to conduct their camps.

