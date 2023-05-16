Telangana: New Secretariat to witness cabinet meeting for 1st time on Thursday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will preside over the state cabinet meeting at the new Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana state Secretariat for the first time on Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting, which begins at 3 pm is likely to address preparations for Telangana State Formation Day festivities as well as other issues.

The newly built secretariat was thrown open by the chief minister on April 30.

A brainchild of Chief Minister KCR, the Secretariat complex has come up near the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city at the same piece of land where old buildings of Telangana Secretariat and earlier undivided Andhra Pradesh stood.

he chief minister had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Secretariat on June 27, 2019 but the works started only in January 2021, delayed by the covid-19 pandemic, court cases and other issues.

The domes of the new Secretariat have been built in the styles of the Neelakanteswara Swamy temple of the Kakatiya period in Nizamabad, designs of the palaces of the royals of Wanaparthy ‘Samsthanam’ in Telangana and the pattern of the Hanuman temple in Sarangpur, Gujarat, according to the release.

The national emblem atop the huge domes has taken the building to its planned height of 265 feet.