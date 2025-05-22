Telangana: Newborn dies of suffocation as drunk father sleeps on her

Hyderabad: A newborn girl died due to suffocation on Tuesday, May 21 after her drunk father slept on her. The incident occurred in Nirmal district of Telangana.

The incident occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. at Subash Nagar. The man is identified as 22-year-old Alakunta Shekar, a labourer from Cheemanpally village. He went to his in-laws’ house in an inebriated state and lay on the baby, who was sleeping beside her mother.

Shekhar’s wife Sujata had given birth 28 days ago and was staying at her parents’ house. According to the police, despite knowing that Sujata and the baby were sleeping on the bed, Shekar deliberately lay on the bed.

Sujata’s mother Rajmani approached the police and filed a complaint. She alleged that Shekar quarreled with them regularly as he wanted to take his wife and baby home.

Following the incident Sujata and her family noticed that the baby was bleeding from the nose. The doctors at a local hospital declared the baby dead.

Based on Rajmani’s complaint, the police registered a case against Shekar under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was arrested on Wednesday.