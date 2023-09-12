Telangana: Newborn girl abandoned in bushes at Suryapet, rescued

The locals were stunned to find the baby crying in between thorns, not even covered by a piece of cloth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2023 12:35 pm IST
Telangana: Newborn girl rescued from bushes in Suryapet
Newborn girl rescued from bushes in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes near a church in Nimmakkal village of Suryapet district.

Peoples Career

Though the bushes were filled with thorns, the baby was surprisingly safe.

According to media reports, villagers heard the screams of a baby from the bushes next to the church in SC Colony on Monday morning.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Man steals TSRTC bus with passengers, flees after fuel runs out

Upon reaching the site, the locals were stunned to find the baby crying in between thorns, not even covered by a piece of cloth.

The thorns had reportedly injured the baby after which local women took the little girl out from the bushes and cleaned her.

The cops were called and immediately following this the baby girl was shifted to Suryapet district government hospital for treatment.

Locals suspected that the baby was abandoned by her parents. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

A search for the baby’s parents is reportedly underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2023 12:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button