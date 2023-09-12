Telangana: Newborn girl abandoned in bushes at Suryapet, rescued

Hyderabad: A newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes near a church in Nimmakkal village of Suryapet district.

Though the bushes were filled with thorns, the baby was surprisingly safe.

According to media reports, villagers heard the screams of a baby from the bushes next to the church in SC Colony on Monday morning.

Upon reaching the site, the locals were stunned to find the baby crying in between thorns, not even covered by a piece of cloth.

The thorns had reportedly injured the baby after which local women took the little girl out from the bushes and cleaned her.

The cops were called and immediately following this the baby girl was shifted to Suryapet district government hospital for treatment.

Locals suspected that the baby was abandoned by her parents. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

A search for the baby’s parents is reportedly underway.