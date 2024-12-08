Telangana: Newlywed woman electrocuted in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old newlywed woman was electrocuted in the Mancherial district of Telangana on Saturday, December 8.

The incident occurred in the Nennal mandal. The victim was identified as Swapna who married Siddu five days ago. She died of a shock after touching the immersion rod through which electricity was passing.

According to the police, Swapna had placed the immersion rod in a bucket of water and the electricity went off.

When she returned to take the rod out, the power supply abruptly resumed, resulting in her suffering an electric shock. She died while being shifted to hospital. Based on a complaint by the victims’ father, a case was registered and the police are investigating.