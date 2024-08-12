Telangana man dies of electrocution by rod water heater

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old died of electrocution when he accidentally put an electric rod water heater under his arm while on a call on Sunday, August 11.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh, who lived near the Hanuman temple in Kalvoddu, Khamma District.

The mishap occurred while he was preparing to bathe his pet dog. Distracted by a phone call, Mahesh mistakenly placed the rod water heater under his arm instead of into the bucket and switched it on. He collapsed instantly, suffering from an electric shock, which resulted in his death.

Upon learning about the incident, the victim’s wife shifted him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Earlier, on July 30, a 17-year-old was electrocuted to death after accidentally touching a fence electrified by a snapped wire at Guruja village in Gudihathnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

In another incident, a nine-year-old girl was electrocuted to death while plugging in her father’s phone charger at their residence in Mathkepally Namavaram, Chinthakani mandal, Khammam district, on Saturday, July 27.

The victim has been identified as Katikala Anjali Kartheeka, a 4th-grade student at a government school in the village.

According to reports, the victim had returned from the washroom and tried to plug in the phone to charge while her hands were still wet. She suffered an electric shock and lost consciousness.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.