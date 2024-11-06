Telangana: Nirmal school principal, 3 others suspended over student’s death

Hyderabad: The school principal and three other officials were suspended from a government-run residential school in Nirmal district following a class 9 student’s death at the school on Tuesday, November 5.

School principal M Santhosh, school teacher T Ramesh, PT Teacher Petaana, and health advisor of the school Sujatha were those suspended.

On Tuesday, Shaik Ayan Hussain, a class 9 student of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School for Boys, Nirmal, died after suffering fits while playing sports on the school grounds. According to local reports, he was taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ayan was a native of Lolam village of Dilawarpur mandal in Nirmal district. After losing their son, the student’s parents demanded action against the school authorities, alleging failure to avail immediate care for Ayan Hussain.

The action was taken by the Nirmal district collector following an inquiry and report submitted by a committee, headed by RDO Rathna Kalyani.

The death of Ayan comes just days after 78 students of Wankidi tribal welfare residential school were admitted to the hospital for alleged food poisoning.

In August, 2 students died in a residential school in Peddapur, Metpalli mandal of Jagital district, after suffering illness.

Recent incidents of children becoming ill—and in some cases losing their lives—at government-run residential schools across the state have raised serious concerns about the management of these institutions. At the same time, the state government is embarking on a campaign to build new “Young India Integrated Residential Schools,” while the existing residential schools are poorly managed and functioning inadequately.