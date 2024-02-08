Telangana: Nirmal woman hacked to death by boyfriend

The woman was reportedly walking home when her boyfriend attacked her with an axe.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th February 2024 5:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: 4 get life term 6 yrs after gruesome murder of pregnant woman
Representative Image

Nirmal: A 20-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her boyfriend on the Khanapur Shivajinagar main road of Nirmal district on Thursday, 8 February, afternoon.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to media reports, police identified the victim as Alekhya. She was murdered by her boyfriend, Srikanth, using an axe while she was reportedly walking home.

Also Read
Deputy CM Bhatti to present Telangana Budget on Feb 10

Despite the efforts of a bystander who tried to intervene and save Alekhya, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The man who tried to help her was left with head injuries.

MS Education Academy

Police told the media that the motive behind this gruesome murder was rooted in a love affair gone wrong.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th February 2024 5:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button