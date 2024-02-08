Telangana: Nirmal woman hacked to death by boyfriend

Nirmal: A 20-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her boyfriend on the Khanapur Shivajinagar main road of Nirmal district on Thursday, 8 February, afternoon.

According to media reports, police identified the victim as Alekhya. She was murdered by her boyfriend, Srikanth, using an axe while she was reportedly walking home.

Despite the efforts of a bystander who tried to intervene and save Alekhya, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The man who tried to help her was left with head injuries.

Police told the media that the motive behind this gruesome murder was rooted in a love affair gone wrong.