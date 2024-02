Hyderabad: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Telangana Assembly that took place on Thursday, February 8, concluded that the state budget would be presented by deputy chief minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, February 10.

During the BAC meeting, legislators also took up the demand for grants for departments. It has been decided that the Telangana Assembly meetings will continue until February 13.