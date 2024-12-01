Telangana: No difference between BRS and Congress rule, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Drawing similarities between the ten-year rule of BRS and the eleven-month rule of Congress, Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said that while rulers have changed, the style of governance remains the same.

On Sunday, December 1, he released a chargesheet at Somajiguda against Congress leaders titled ‘Congress’ Drama of Guarantees: 6 lies and 66 deceits.’

He claimed that the Congress government has not fulfilled a single poll promise in its one-year rule.

He alleged that the farm loan waiver was incomplete and Congress, which had promised Rs 500 per quintal bonus on all crops, was providing for only fine grain variety of paddy.