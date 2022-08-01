Telangana: No takers for surgical, non-clinical courses

Hyderabad: Despite the NEET 2021 score, the second opening of the mop-up round appears to be failing to attract many aspirants to super speciality courses.

Just like in other parts of the country, in Telangana too, candidates are exhibiting no interest in signing up for surgical and non-clinical courses, especially in private colleges where fees are much higher.

Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee stated that candidates with a zero percentile are eligible to obtain a super speciality seat if they opt for it. It was said that after 748 seats, a total of 4,500 remained vacant even after four rounds of counselling. In Telangana, it was roughly 40. The state has a total of 160 to 170 super-speciality seats.

Dr Mohammed Jahangir, vice-president of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, who secured a seat in urology during counselling, said while speaking to The Times Of India, “There is a demand only for a few branches. For fields like CVTS, a doctor cannot work independently as it is always a team of doctors that operates. The success rate is lower and there are only a few cases. “

According to the candidates who appeared and secured a spot in the NEET exam 2021, the majority of vacancies are in private colleges due to fees being very high at almost 50 lakh per annum (1.5 crore for the three-year course).

Apart from charging exorbitant fees, private colleges also do not provide any stipend to super-speciality students as they mention it only on papers, but nothing is credited to the student’s account.