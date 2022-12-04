Telangana: No transactions with fake CBI officer, says minister Gangula

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday said that he and Kovvi Reddy Srinivas, who was arrested by the CBI on suspicion of impersonating a CBI officer, had only spoken once and that no other business had been conducted between them.

The Minister told reporters that he learned about Srinivas from a man named Dharmender, who is actively involved in Kapu Sangam operations. Gangula said that being a Munnuru Kapu, he was pleased to learn that Srinivas was employed by the CBI.

I was told that Srinivas’s wife was also an IAS officer. I saw Srinivas one week before his detention at a Kapu Sangam gathering in Hyderabad and spoke with him for nearly an hour. I also asked Srinivas to lunch at his home,” the minister said.

Gangula stated that there were no additional transactions between them.

The CBI called the minister after viewing the photographs Srinivas took with the Minister during the Kapu Sangam meeting.

The Minister stated that the CBI investigators questioned him for 20 minutes and that he answered every question.