Telangana: CBI summons minister, TRS MP in fake official case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of investigation on Wednesday reportedly summoned Telangana minister Gangula Kamlakar and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra in connection with a fake CBI official case. they will have to appear before the agency on December 1.

The fake CBI official was identified as Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, from Chinnawaltair, Vishakhapatnam. The investigation into the matter revealed that there was dealing between the three persons.

The CBI officials were seen at Kamlakar’s residence in Karimnagar earlier on Wednesday.

The CBI on November 28 arrested a man from Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi, for allegedly impersonating a Joint Director of the CBI and lobbying to get a ‘No Entry’ permit for a private firm.

Kovvi Srinivas Rao was lobbying to obtain ‘No Entry Permit’ (permission for vehicles to ply during ‘No Entry’ restriction timings in Delhi) from Delhi Police for 2000 vehicles of the company ‘Porter’. He was duping common people and was asking for personal favours,” the official said.

CBI at TRS Minister Gangula Kamalkar's house in Karimnagar supposedly over case related to Granite firms pic.twitter.com/hGvaomejwe — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) November 30, 2022

Recently, the CBI received a tip-off that the accused had been impersonating an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI. He was demanding bribes from unknown private persons for lobbying with public servants for getting favourable responses in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raided Kamlakar’s house, office, and other locations in connection with his granite firm allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The minister denied allegations of irregularities in his firm which is functioning after obtaining clearance from the government authorities and stated that he is ready to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department following the raid.

(With IANS inputs)