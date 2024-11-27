Telangana: Nod for Nirmal ethanol unit given during BRS rule, claims Cong MP

MP Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd got all the permissions including an allotment of 18.351 mcft of Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram Project to the company during BRS' rule

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 27th November 2024 10:06 pm IST
Bhuvanagiri Congress MP Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy claims that permissions for ethanol factory in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district were given during BRS government in 2022.
Hyderabad: Bhuvanagiri MP Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy claimed that permissions for the establishment of an ethanol factory in Gundampally village of Dilawarpur mandal in Nirmal district were given by the BRS government in 2022 itself.

In a statement to media on Wednesday, November 27, Reddy alleged that PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd got all the permissions including clearance from the pollution control board, and also an allotment of 18.351 mcft (million cubic feet) of Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram Project to the company.

He also alleged that former animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Talasani Sai Kiran was the director of PMK Distillations when all the permissions were given.

“Who gave permissions for the establishment of the ethanol factory, and who owns this company,” he questioned.

