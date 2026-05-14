Telangana not rising, its sinking under Congress: BRS MLC at financial health

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Thursday, May 14, claimed that Telangana’s financial health was deteriorating under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Kumar claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Report 2025-2026 shows that the once robust state treasury was now being “systematically drained” by the Congress government’s “administrative incompetence, systemic mismanagement, and deceptive accounting.”

He criticised CM Revanth for praising the ‘Gujarat Model’, saying that he had “clearly failed to understand how Telangana emerged as a role model state under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).”

Dasoju Sravan flags slump in revenue receipts

Kumar said the government’s revenue machinery has “ground to a halt” and that there was a “humiliating slump in revenue receipts.”

“In the 2025-26 financial year, the government was only able to generate revenue receipts of Rs 1,81,810.53 crore against a budget estimate of Rs 2,29,720.63 crore, indicating a 20.86 per cent shortfall,” he remarked.

Additionally, the land revenue, estimated at Rs 11.20 crore, was capped at Rs 0.62 crore, recording a realisation rate of just 5.54 per cent.

Kumar also flagged a “recession” in the state’s real estate market. “While personal real estate businesses of the people at the helm of affairs seem to be rampantly growing, state revenues in this sector are questionably bleeding,” he said.

Noting that the Stamps and Registration department was only able to realise 79.90 per cent of its target, Kumar said that investors had “clearly lost confidence” in the ‘Future City’ and ‘Telangana Rising’ slogans.

He also pointed out that the government could only realise 60.05 per cent of the Rs 31,618.77 crore non-tax revenue target, leaving a significant gap of Rs 12,600 crore.

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Congress creating a “future in debt grave”

Kumar slammed the Revanth Reddy government for allegedly bypassing the state legislature’s borrowing limit by 143.98 per cent. “The state legislature approved a net borrowing of Rs 54,009.74 crore. You arrogantly blew past that, borrowing a staggering Rs 77,762.35 crore.” Kumar’s letter read.

Kumar further stated that while the government had promised a revenue surplus of Rs 2,738.35 crore in 2025-26, the year ended with a massive revenue deficit of Rs 9,235.06 crore.

He went on to criticise the government for setting a revenue receipt target of Rs 2,41,263.58 crore in the 2026-27 budget, despite not achieving past targets.

Telangana is not ‘rising’, it is ‘sinking’: Kumar

Kumar said that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Telangana was not “rising” but actually “sinking” under the weight of “lopsided priorities, unrealistic publicity, administrative incompetence, and a ‘Borrowing King’ mentality.”

Kumar has demanded a “transparent and truthful account” of the state’s revenues and a candid explanation as to why the administration “failed to strengthen governance and enhance the financial productivity of the state.”





