Telangana: Notification issued for 2205 vacancies in residential schools

Hyderabad: Notification has been issued for appointment on 2,205 vacancies in SC, ST, BC and Minority Residential Schools in the state, including 1,276 post graduate teachers (PGT) vacancies, 434 of school librarians, 275 of physical directors, 132 of art teachers, 132 of craft teachers. Job aspirants can apply for these vacancies till May 24.

On April 17, a notification was issued for appointments to 2,876 junior and degree college vacancies. Of the total 2,205 vacancies, 76 per cent or 1,718 have been earmarked for women.

The PGT has 1,276 vacancies, out of which 966 vacancies have been allotted for women in the general category. Most of these vacancies 399 are being filled up in BC Residential Institutions.

In general category 178 vacancies have been reserved for women. 132 art teachers have been enrolled with 84% women i.e., 112 and 15% 1201 in general category.

Out of 88 craft teacher vacancies, 10 vacancies are placed in 78 general category for women. Of the 6,434 school librarians, 332 have been allotted for women and 102 in the general category. Out of 275 school physical director vacancies, 45 vacancies have been allotted in general category for 230 women.

So far, 80 per cent of the vacancies have been allocated for women in the notification issued for junior and degree vacancies. It was announced to issue a notification for appointments to 124 music teachers’ vacancies along with appointments on PGT, art, craft vacancies, but the notification has not been issued.

After registering with OTR, one can apply according to the registration number along with the educational qualification directly in the notification issued by the board. The board has already made it clear that there will be no increase in the examination fee. In the past, during the issuance of notification for vacancies, the application fee for SC, ST and BC candidates was fixed at Rs 600 and Rs 1200 for general category. Each candidate is eligible for two or more vacancies, in this calculation, the candidate has to pay a huge amount for the examination fee. To apply for two TGT vacancies, ordinary candidates will have to pay up to Rs 2,400 and Rs 1,200 for reserved candidates.