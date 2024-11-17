Telangana: Octogenarian dies after from electric shock while cooking rice

Hyderabad: An octogenarian died due to electrocution following a short circuit in an electric rice cooker at Vikarabad town.

The deceased Someshwar, 82, was a resident of Gandhi colony in Vikarabad town. He was staying alone at his house after the death of his wife about two years ago.

Although in his 80s, Someshwar performed all household chores and cooked food daily.

On Saturday evening, Someshwar, while preparing rice in a rice cooker, noticed sparks and went near it to check. He immediately suffered a shock and collapsed on the ground.

The following day, on Sunday, neighbours grew suspicious when Someshwar did not come out to greet them. On checking they found his dead body.

“The deceased suffered electric shock. Due to serious burns, he died on the spot. A case has been booked,” Vikarabad Town sub-inspector N Srinivas said.

The body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case is registered.