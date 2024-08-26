Telangana: Woman electrocuted to death after contacting live wire

Hyderabad: A woman died of electrocution after contacting live wire at her residence in Pandurangapuram village of Kothagudem district on Monday, August 26.

The deceased have been identified as Komaram Sammakka.

The incident occurred when the deceased and her husband, Nagaiah, were rearranging goods at their residence, which is also part kirana store in their village, when they came into contact with a live wire, resulting in an electric shock.

After the incident, they were rushed to a government hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Her husband is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier, on July 30, a 17-year-old was electrocuted to death after accidentally touching a fence electrified by a snapped wire at Guruja village in Gudihathnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

In another incident, a nine-year-old girl was electrocuted to death while plugging in her father’s phone charger at their residence in Mathkepally Namavaram, Chinthakani mandal, Khammam district, on Saturday, July 27.

The victim has been identified as Katikala Anjali Kartheeka, a 4th-grade student at a government school in the village.

According to reports, the victim had returned from the washroom and tried to plug in the phone to charge while her hands were still wet. She suffered an electric shock and lost consciousness.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.