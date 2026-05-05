Telangana offers free UPSC coaching for minorities, applications open May 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle and Career Counselling Centre (TGMSC&CCC) has invited applications from minority community students for free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027.

Operating under the state’s Minorities Welfare Department, the centre offers facilities such as a digitised classroom, library, internet and Wi-Fi connectivity, experienced faculty and accommodation.

Online applications will be accepted from May 7, with the last date for submission set as May 31. A screening test for shortlisted candidates will be conducted on June 14 at Telangana Minorities Residential Schools located at district headquarters across the state.

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Candidates from general and professional degree backgrounds belonging to minority communities – Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi – from all districts of Telangana are eligible to apply.

Admission will be merit-based and the annual income of the applicant’s parent or guardian must not exceed Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Of the seats available, 33.33 per cent are reserved for women candidates and 5 per cent for persons with disabilities.

Applications can be submitted online at https://cet.cgg.gov.in/tmreis.