Telangana offers free UPSC coaching for minorities, applications open May 7

A screening test for shortlisted candidates will be conducted on June 14.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 7:08 pm IST
UPSC
UPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle and Career Counselling Centre (TGMSC&CCC) has invited applications from minority community students for free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027.

Operating under the state’s Minorities Welfare Department, the centre offers facilities such as a digitised classroom, library, internet and Wi-Fi connectivity, experienced faculty and accommodation.

Online applications will be accepted from May 7, with the last date for submission set as May 31. A screening test for shortlisted candidates will be conducted on June 14 at Telangana Minorities Residential Schools located at district headquarters across the state.

Subhan Bakery

Candidates from general and professional degree backgrounds belonging to minority communities – Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi – from all districts of Telangana are eligible to apply. 

Admission will be merit-based and the annual income of the applicant’s parent or guardian must not exceed Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Of the seats available, 33.33 per cent are reserved for women candidates and 5 per cent for persons with disabilities.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Applications can be submitted online at https://cet.cgg.gov.in/tmreis.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 7:08 pm IST

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