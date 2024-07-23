Telangana: Officials to conduct door-to-door survey on seasonal illnesses

Medication and immediate healthcare to be provided to those affected by seasonal illnesses.

Published: 23rd July 2024
The State government takes the decision to conduct a door-to-door survey of all households in the State for seasonal illnesses.
Hyderabad: To keep a check on the seasonal fevers affecting the population, the Telangana government has taken the decision to conduct a door-to-door survey of all households in the state.

Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has instructed the director of health, and the commissioner for family welfare, to send staff of the medical and health department, to identify and give medicines to those affected by seasonal fevers like Chikungunya, Dengue, Malaria and other viral fevers.

Medical and health staff including 1st and 2nd ANMs, ASHA workers, male multi-purpose health assistants, and multi-purpose health supervisors are required to go door-to-door, to give immediate health services to the affected people.

