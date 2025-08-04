Telangana on high alert as IMD warns of more heavy rain

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 4, put the state on high alert following heavy rains that lashed across districts, including Hyderabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more heavy rains over the next two to three days.

The chief minister held a meeting with concerned officials at the Secretariat to assess the situation. “All departments have been instructed to work in coordination and take relief measures in low-lying areas in the rain affected areas. Officials were alerted to take relief operations in the areas, including the GHMC, where the habitations are flooded,” said a press release from the CM’s office.

In view of the IMD warning for heavy rains, the Telangana CM instructed all district collectors to review the flood situation and to take precautions to avoid any property damage and loss of life.

He also ordered the officials to make themselves available round the clock for the general public, be ready to face any rain-caused situations and provide relief to those affected. He directed senior officials to constantly review the situation with district collectors and ensure disaster management teams are deployed for quick relief operations.

On Monday, Hyderabad saw heavy rains with intense thunderstorms, bringing relief from the heat mid monsoon. However, several waterlogging incidents have been reported in Hyderabad since. According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, 50 mm of rain is likely across the city in the next few hours.

