Telangana: One Inspector, 2 SIs suspended in Warangal

Hyderabad: Three Warangal police officers, including an inspector, were suspended on Tuesday in two separate cases of flouting morals.

Geesugonda Inspector Royala Venkateshwarlu and Damera Sub-Inspector A Haripriya were suspended based on a complaint by Hari Priya’s husband inculpating her of having an affair with Venkateshwarlu.

Subedari SI P Punnam Chander was suspended for asking a woman to compromise with the ‘accused’ in a sexual harassment incident instead of filing a complaint.

According to the sources, Haripriya was married and reportedly having an extramarital affair with the inspector, with whom she was in a relationship before her marriage. Following this, her spouse approached Warangal CP AV Ranganath and submitted the evidence to him.

The proofs submitted by the spouse included personal WhatsApp conversations between the now-suspended inspector and sub-inspector. After a preliminary inquiry, the duo was suspended.