Telangana only State in country to supply drinking water to every house: Sabitha

Hyderabad: Telangana is the only State in the country, which was supplying drinking water to every house through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, said Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday. Cent per cent works under Mission Bhagiratha scheme were completed in the villages already, she added.

The Minister, along with Mayor Parijatha Narasimha Reddy participated in several development works taken up under Badangpet municipal corporation limits in Maheshwaram Assembly constituency. On the occasion, Sabita Indra Reddy recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for laying pipe lines and constructing reservoirs on the outskirts of the municipalities inside the outer ring road.

Stating that the State government had sanctioned Rs 210 crore to Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, the minister said Rs Rs 60 crore grant was released to the Badangpet municipal corporation.

Stating that water works were completed in eight colonies in one day at a cost of Rs 4.69 crore, she expressed happiness for providing drinking water to every house, she asked the Water Works Board officials to supply water to all the remaining colonies early.

Mayor Parijatha Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Mayor, corporators and municipal commissioner participated in the program.