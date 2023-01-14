Telangana govt responsible for death of 2 new mothers: Opposition

Hyderabad: Following the death of two new mothers at Gandhi Hospital, allegedly due to hospital negligence, opposition leaders in the sate have come forward demanding action against those responsible and justice for the families.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused health minister T Harish Rao of being responsible for the death of two new mothers in Gandhi Hospital and demanded his resignation.

He further demanded Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to the next of kin of the two women who died following C-section at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet on Wednesday.

The TPCC chief slammed the state government for such tragic incidents recurring leading to the death of pregnant women and lactating mothers in government hospitals while recalling that a similar incident was reported from a PHC in Ibrahimpatnam in August that left four women dead following a Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL).

Mahila Congress leader M Sunitha Rao while alleging the state government has been discriminating against women in all the sectors, especially in healthcare services, said that government doctors were not performing their job efficiently.

She urged the state government to ensure that such incidents didn’t recur in the future and also expressed that Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia was not enough.

Led by Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, Congress leaders also held a protest at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet on Friday over the passing of the women.

“The condition of two women, Venella and Shivani, who underwent cesarean section at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet on January 11 turned critical and they died within hours after they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. This is a straight case of negligence and all doctors and medical staff responsible for the same must be punished,” demanded Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah.

A delegation of Congress leaders including Waliullah, Mahila Congress Hyderabad president Vara Lakshmi, Greater Hyderabad Minorities Dept Chairman Shaik Arshad submitted a memorandum at the Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Commissioner, Koti on the issue.

Several Congress activists were arrested by the police when they staged a dharna at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet demanding justice for the victims’ families. They were later shifted to the Malakpet Police Station.

BJP, TDP raise voices

BJP Hyderabad district president, S Surender Reddy, who was at the hospital, said that certain crucial equipment was not working in MN Area Hospital and that the doctors have either failed to diagnose one of the pregnant women suffering from dengue before the procedure or ignored it completely.

TDP spokesperson Jyothsna claimed that the hospital was understaffed and the doctors were under immense pressure as two to three doctors were performing 15-20 surgeries per day, and equipment for complex surgeries was not available in the hospital.