Telangana-origin woman appointed cabinet member in UK’s Warwick District Council

Hyderabad: Hema Yellapragada, originally from Telangana’s Hanumakonda, has been appointed as a cabinet member in the Warwick District Council, United Kingdom.

Yellapragada was elected to the council in 2023 as a member of the Green Party. Following her latest appointment, she has been assigned the Decarbonisation portfolio.

In the UK local governance system, district councils are responsible for administering services in designated areas. The party with the majority of elected members forms the council leadership, and selected councillors are appointed as cabinet members to oversee specific functional areas.

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Hema Yellapragada confirmed her appointment in a post on X, stating that she was honoured to take up the role of cabinet member for Decarbonisation at Warwick District Council and thanked those who supported her.