Telangana: Out to play, teen drowns in a quarry’s pond in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old teenager reportedly drowned in a pond near a quarry in Puttoniguda and lost his life, Shadnagar police said on Sunday, May 12.

The deceased has been identified as M Nithin.

He had gone to play cricket with his friends on Saturday and later went by the quarry to play near the pond.

Despite his lack of swimming skills, he entered the deep waters and drowned. Upon learning about the incident, his friends alerted his parents and local authorities, who dispatched search and rescue teams to retrieve his body.

The mortal remains of the victim were subsequently transferred to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered regarding the incident.