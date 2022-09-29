Telangana: Over 1000 MBBS seats for candidates from this year

Hyderabad: Telangana MBBS applicants will have access to 1068 more MBBS seats in 24 private medical institutions as of the current academic year.

The Telangana Government Order (GO Ms 129 and GO Ms 130) on Thursday modified the criteria for admission to B-category seats for MBBS and BDS programmes.

As a result, students from Telangana will now have access to 85% of B-Category MBBS and Dentistry seats at minority and non-minority private medical and dental institutes, while the remaining 15% of MBBS seats would be open to applicants from across India.

Each year, 3750 MBBS seats are offered by 20 non-minority and 4 minority private medical colleges. There are 3200 MBBS seats available at Telangana’s 20 non-minority private medical colleges, 1120 of which are in the B-category. All 1120 MBBS seats in the B-category have so far been given to applicants from around the nation.

However, as of right now, 952 medical seats, or 85% of the 1120 MBBS seats, will be open to students from Telangana, and the remaining 168 seats, or 15% of the MBBS seats, will be open to students from all around India.

Senior health officials announced on Thursday that a total of 1068 extra MBBS seats will be available starting this academic year, including minority and non-minority private medical colleges.