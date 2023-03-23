Telangana: Over 11K women avail healthcare services under Arogya Mahila

Hyderabad: The Arogya Mahila scheme that offers comprehensive healthcare facilities exclusively for women of all age groups every Tuesday in government hospitals was availed by more than 11,120 women.

A total of 4,793 women underwent screening on day one of its availability on March 14, while the number increased to 6,328 women availing of the health scheme, the consecutive Tuesday on March 21.

Also Read Telangana CS Santhi Kumari pushes for health checkups of female journos

Launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the scheme was initially made available in 100 government hospitals,

However, it will be expanded to 1,200 healthcare facilities in the coming months.

Exclusive health camps, under the scheme, are being conducted for women offering 57 different types of healthcare services in government hospitals.

Of the 6,328 women who were screened on March 21, a total of 3,753 underwent screening for breast cancer, 3,783 screened for oral cancer, 884 tested for cervical cancer, 718 underwent tests for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), 1029 screened for micronutrient deficiencies, 777 underwent thyroid tests, 477 tested for Vitamin-D and 1294 women were screened for CPB tests.