Telangana CS Santhi Kumari pushes for health checkups of female journos

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari, on Tuesday, said that master health checkups that include 12 tests checking 56 types of parameters will be conducted for women journalists in the state.

A review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on the medical and health department was chaired by the secretary with special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, secretary HM&FW SAM Rizvi, OSD (officer on Special Duty) to CM Dr T Gangadhar, commissioner of health and family welfare Sweta Mohanty, director of public health Srinivasa Rao and other officials.

As per the promise made by the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on International Women’s Day, the commissioner of the Information Public Relations Department was requested to make special arrangements in their office.

“Health and living standards of the people of the state have improved with the state government’s initiatives such as Kanti Velugu, KCR Kit, KCR nutrition kit and comprehensive health check-ups for women journalists,” held Santhi Kumari.

Upholding that institutional deliveries have increased (95 percent) in the state since these KCR kits were launched free of cost, Santhi Kumari stated that so far 13,28,808 people have been provided benefiting 29.10 lakh people.

Applauding the fact that deliveries in government hospitals have increased from 30 percent to 61 percent, she said that incentive awards to the staff if they give birth in primary medical centres are also being provided.

“KCR Nutrition Kit, introduced experimentally in 9 districts of the state to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women has successfully declined the number of maternal and

child deaths,” added the secretary.

As part of the women’s health program launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, eight types of medical examinations have been conducted for 5214 women.

Shedding light on diagnostics, Santhi Kumari revealed that Telangana Diagnostics, which was started in Hyderabad and 22 other districts of the state to conduct 57 types of pathological tests free of cost, has so far conducted 8.90 crore tests for 49 lakh people.

“So far 1.4 crore people were conducted medical examinations through 352 Basthi Davakhanas, introduced to conduct immediate medical examinations for nearly two crore people,” said Santhi Kumari adding that an additional 46 Basthi Davakhanas will be opened soon.