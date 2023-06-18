Telangana: Over 51 students selected in campus placement drive in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: As many as 51 students from the SVS group of colleges, Bheemaram, procured placements in three different companies, said the chairman of SVS Group of Institutions Dr Errabelli Thirmal Rao.

Campus placement was held on Saturday.

Also Read Hyderabad lad tops JEE Advanced; zone bags 6 of top 10 ranks

A total of 10 students were hired by Monosage which specializes in designing user-friendly websites and landing pages, 16 by TechieYan, a Hyderabad-based company that specializes in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, IOT and Automation, and 25 were hired by Polish software company SolveinQ.

The placement drive was organised under the supervision of placements officers C H Sushanth, N Sudheer, and the heads of other departments.