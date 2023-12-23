Telangana: Over 900 kg drugs seized in Khammam, accused on the run

The raid was conducted in unlicensed premises belonging to Aspen Biopharma Pvt Ltd.

Updated: 23rd December 2023 12:22 pm IST
Telangana: Over 900 kg of drugs seized in Khammam, accused on the run
A special team of officers from the drugs control administration seized about 935 kgs of drugs in Khammam district.

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest raids, about 935 kgs of drugs were seized by a special team of officers from the drugs control administration in Annarugudem village, Khammam district.

According to a press release on Saturday, December 23, the raid was conducted the previous day in unlicensed premises belonging to Aspen Biopharma Pvt Ltd. Officials found ingredients such as Valsartan and Clopidogrel in the premises.

The press release stated that the facility was being operated by one Upender Reddy, who is allegedly a close relative of the prime accused, Kadari Sateesh Reddy, also the managing director of Aspen Biopharma Pvt Ltd.

On December 4, anti-narcotics officials conducted a raid at Macha Bollaram, Hyderabad, owned by Kadari Sateesh Reddy. Drugs worth Rs 4.35 crore were seized. However, Kadari Sateesh escaped.

Further investigations are on.

