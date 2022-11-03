Telangana: Passport Seva Kendras in 3 districts to function on Nov 5

The RPO asked the applicants to make use of this facility by booking their appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or through mPassportseva app.

Published: 3rd November 2022
Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad informed that the Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) at Ameerpet, Begumpet, Tolichowki in Hyderabad and Karimnagar and Nizamabad will function on Saturday (5 November) to process applications.

The decision was taken to bring down the long appointment cycle in PCC applications.

The RPO asked the applicants to make use of this facility by booking their appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or through mPassportseva app and approach respective PSKs where the slots are booked.

Further, all the PCC applicants are hereby informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk in requests for services will be entertained in PSKs. Applicants should carry print out of appointment schedule, original passport and original documents in support of any changes in marital status and address, it added.

The RPO advised the applicants not to approach brokers/middlemen/touts for pees or any kind of passport related services.

