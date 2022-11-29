Telangana: Passport Seva Kendras to be kept open on December 3

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has decided to keep open all five Passport Seva Kendras to bring down the long appointment cycle for submission of passport applications under the Tatkal or Normal category.



All five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) that include three in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki) and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and all 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), will stay open on Saturday, December 3 for processing passport applications.

“All the appointments would be released with 70 percent falling under the ‘Tatkaal’ quota and 30 percent under normal appointments,” said a press release.



Applicants are hereby requested to refer to the Passport Seva Portal for the list of documents eligible for submission for processing applications under the Tatkal category.



Full appointments in all 14 POPSKs would be released for processing Normal category applications.

Appointments will be made available in the next two days for those who wish to reschedule or prepone and also for the new applicants.

However, only one preponement or one rescheduling will be allowed, for this special Saturday drive.



Applicants are also advised to carefully decide to prepone because they will have no opportunity to reschedule or choose another date if they fail to appear on the rescheduled date.

All the applicants are advised to make use of this facility either through the website or through ‘mPassportseva’ app and approach respective POPSKs where their slots are booked.

The applicants are further informed that a prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained in PSKs.



In view of the above, applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport-related queries.