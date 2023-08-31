Telangana: Patnam Mahender Reddy takes charge as I&PR minister

Mahender Reddy took charge as a minister at an event held at the Telangana Secretariat.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st August 2023 11:44 am IST
Telangana: Patnam Mahender Reddy takes charge as minister for I&PR
Patnam Mahender Reddy takes charge as minister for I&PR

Hyderabad: Patnam Mahender Reddy, who was sworn in as a minister on August 24, officially assumed the role of minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR) and Underground Resources on Thursday.

Also Read
Telangana: KCR inducts Mahender Reddy into cabinet 3 months before polls

ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy greeted the new minister, emphasising the significance of his role.

An event that was held at the Telangana Secretariat was marked by a ceremonious worship on the first floor of the structure to symbolise a blissful start to Mahender’s journey as a minister.

MS Education Academy

Mahender Reddy then signed the first file submitted by chief secretary Shanti Kumari.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and MLAs Patnam Narender Reddy, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah, Krishna Rao, Vikarabad ZP Chairperson, Patnam Sunitha Reddy, and Patnam Rinish Reddy, were present on the occassion.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st August 2023 11:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button