Telangana: Patnam Mahender Reddy takes charge as I&PR minister

Hyderabad: Patnam Mahender Reddy, who was sworn in as a minister on August 24, officially assumed the role of minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR) and Underground Resources on Thursday.

ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy greeted the new minister, emphasising the significance of his role.

An event that was held at the Telangana Secretariat was marked by a ceremonious worship on the first floor of the structure to symbolise a blissful start to Mahender’s journey as a minister.

Mahender Reddy then signed the first file submitted by chief secretary Shanti Kumari.

Took part in the Special Puja conducted at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat today and assumed office as the Minister for Information and Public Relations, Mines & Geology at the office.@BRSparty @KTRBRS @TelanganaCS @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/jz9cjZikTX — Patnam Mahender Reddy (@Drpmahendereddy) August 30, 2023

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and MLAs Patnam Narender Reddy, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah, Krishna Rao, Vikarabad ZP Chairperson, Patnam Sunitha Reddy, and Patnam Rinish Reddy, were present on the occassion.