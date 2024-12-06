Telangana: Patnam Narender Reddy sent to 2 day police custody

Earlier, the High Court dismissed a petition filed by Narender Reddy, which sought to quash the orders of the lower court regarding the case against him.

Published: 6th December 2024 9:54 pm IST
Kodangal court orders two days judicial custody of Patnam Narender Reddy.

Hyderabad: A court in Kodangal of Vikarabad district has ordered two days of police custody of former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, who has been named the main accused in the case related to the attack on government officials during a protest against Pharma Village in Lagcherla village last month.

Narender Reddy who has been lodged at Cherlapally Central Prison, is expected to be taken to Vikarabad by the police for two days of questioning on Saturday.

A couple of days ago, Telangana High Court dismissed the petition filed by Narender Reddy, which sought to quash the orders of the lower court regarding the case against him.

In its ruling, the High Court not only rejected Reddy’s petition but also directed the lower court to consider his bail application based on its merits. 

