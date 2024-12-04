Lagcherla row: HC rejects BRS ex MLA’s plea to quash lower court’s orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed the petition filed by former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, which sought to quash the orders of a lower court regarding a case against him linked to the recent violence in Lagcherla during protests against the proposed pharma city project.

Reddy had recently submitted a quash petition requesting the dismissal of the charges filed against him.

In its ruling, the High Court not only rejected Reddy’s petition but also directed the lower court to consider his bail application based on merits.

HC quashes 3 FIRs against Patnam Narender Reddy

The HC recently quashed two of the three FIRs against former Kodangal MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patnam Narender Reddy in connection with the Lagcherla violence during protests against the proposed Pharma City.

Justice K Lakshman dismissed the two FIRs after hearing arguments from Reddy’s solicitor. It is worth noting that the former MLA was charged with inciting violence in Lagcherla as part of a protest against the proposed Pharma City.

On November 13, Reddy was arrested by the Telangana police in Hyderabad. On the same day, a local court remanded the BRS leader to 14 days’ judicial custody.

On November 28, a court in Kodangal, Vikarabad, extended the judicial remand of the former MLA until 11th December in connection with the attack on the Vikarabad collector and other revenue officers at Lagcherla.

The initial judicial remand of the BRS leader was set to end on November 27. However, the police presented him in the lower court, and following the hearing, Reddy was sent back to prison. The former Kodangal MLA remains the primary accused in the Lagcherla violence case.

On November 25, the Telangana High Court reserved its decision on a plea filed by Shruthi, Reddy’s wife, challenging the registration of three FIRs related to the violent incident in Lagcherla village, Vikarabad district, where officials were allegedly attacked during a public hearing on land acquisition.

In her petition, Shruthi argued that the FIRs were unjustly filed against her husband. The first FIR pertains to Narender Reddy’s arrest by the Bomraspet police and his subsequent remand by a magistrate for allegedly inciting farmers to oppose land acquisition for the proposed Pharma City.

Patnam Narender Reddy’s arrest and Lagcherla violence

Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested following an alleged attack and violence against government officers during a public hearing in Lagcherla Village, Dudyal Mandal, Vikarabad, on 11th November.

He sought an order to suspend the remand pending the resolution of his criminal petition. His legal team argued that the remand order was issued without proper consideration of the facts and did not serve the interests of justice.

The case arises from a public hearing held in Lagcherla Village regarding land acquisition for the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIC). During the hearing, it was alleged that individuals affected by the land acquisition process attacked government officers.

While several individuals involved in the attack have been arrested, investigations are ongoing. Reddy is named as the primary accused in this case.

