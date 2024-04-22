Telangana: People have lost faith in Congress, says KTR

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that BRS will emerge victorious in Telangana’s 8 to 10 Lok Sabha segments, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that the people were reconsidering their support for Congress and they have lost faith in the party due to its “unfulfilled promises” made before coming to power in the state.

Addressing his party’s urban cluster-level from Siricilla during a meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, KTR told the party cadres that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would be holding a roadshow in Sircilla on May 10 as part of the parliamentary election campaign.

He emphasised that addressing people’s issues needed to be the primary agenda of the BRS party cadres and that they needed to campaign in the parliamentary elections by exposing the frauds of Congress and BJP.

Questioning whether BJP MP Bandi Sanjay could get even a single school, college, temple, or an industry established as the MP from Karimnagar in the last five years, Rao asked how could he seek votes without doing anything noteworthy.

Talking about the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, he stressed the need for a debate among the people about why one should vote for the BJP.

He assured that the party would remember and stand with those who stood by the party in difficult times. He pledged to work diligently for the victory of the party leaders in the local body elections which will be held shortly, and assured that he would stand by the party leaders who refused to join the Congress, despite being harassed by the Congress government.