Telangana: People try to obstruct gram sabhas in some villages of Jangaon

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed during the gram sabhas held in some villages of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district on Wednesday, January 22, while officials were reading out the beneficiaries list of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, and new ration cards.

In Lingala Ghanpur mandal headquarters, the gram sabha began at 9 am. Still, the people obstructed it till around 11.45 am, saying many deserving names were missing from the beneficiaries list being read out. One of the people threw the papers on the desk of the officials who were reading out the names from the dais.

Despite MPDO Jalandhar Reddy trying to convince the people, they didn’t relent. Local bodies’ additional collector Pinkesh Kumar told the people that including eligible beneficiaries in the list was a continuous process and that people needed to cooperate with the government to conduct the gram sabha.