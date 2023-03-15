Telangana: PG medical seats risen by 511 in nine colleges, says Centre

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that there is an increase in postgraduate seats in nine medical colleges in Telangana by 511.

Replying to a question by BJP MP K Laxman in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) the Central Government has supported the setting up of super-speciality blocks as well as AIIMS-Bibinagar.

Stating that there has been a 97% increase in MBBS seats nationwide, Pawar said, “Medical colleges across the country have risen from 387 to 660, which is a 71% increase. Number of MBBS seats has risen from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,01,043 seats presently. Of this, 52,778 seats were available in government medical colleges and 48,265 in private medical colleges.”

According to data from the ministry, there are 7,415 MBBS seats (3,015 government seats, 4,400 private seats) in 46 medical colleges (19 government, 27 private) in Telangana. The postgraduate seats count to 2,743 seats currently.

In another news, Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Power RK Singh while replying to a question said that Telangana has a total of 7,502.12 MW of renewable energy by January 31, 2023.

“Of this 2,405.60 MW is hydro projects, 4,657.18 MW is solar power, 220.37 MW is bio-power, 128.10 MW from wind power and 90.87 MW in small hydropower projects,” the minister said.

The Centre has implemented municipal solid waste (MSW) projects with a capacity of 38.4 MW for Telangana. “The Central government has sanctioned 71.42 MW under rooftop solar program of Phase 11 of PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) and 500 MW under component A, 400 standalone solar pumps under component B and 8,000 standalone pumps under component C.”