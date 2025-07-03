Telangana pharma blast: 12 workers discharged, given Rs 1L interim relief

Hyderabad: Twelve workers of pharma company, Sigachi Industries Ltd, have been discharged from the hospital and provided an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh.

The workers sustained burn injuries after a powerful explosion rocked the chemical plant located in Sangareddy’s Pashamylaram area on June 30, claiming the lives of 38 employees.

In a new statement released on Thursday, July 3, the pharma company informed that out of the 33 injured, 12 have been discharged. “Team members from Sigachi Industries are available around the clock at hospitals to provide emotional and logistical support to the affected families,” the release read.

Preliminary findings into the cause of the deadly explosion will be submitted within seven days. The probe is currently being led by Telangana chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao.

The company reiterated its earlier statement that the cause of the accident was not due to a reactor explosion, as earlier speculated.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact Sudarshan Dundigal at +91-92463 71566 or vartikapr@gmail.com, and Farooque Shaikh at +91-95947 77764 or farooque@the-practice.net.

Earlier, the company announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the fire accident.

The state government also announced Rs 10 lakh to those seriously injured, while Rs 5 lakh with minor injuries.

According to officials, 143 individuals were at the factory at the time of the explosion in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) drying unit.