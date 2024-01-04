-Telangana Pharma Society calls for probe into TSPC elections

Hyderabad: Citing fraudulent activities, the Telangana Pharma Society has called for an inquiry into the recently conducted Telangana State Pharma Council (TSPC) elections.

In a letter to state health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday, association president Dr A Sanjay Reddy stated that the election process and counting of ballots were not maintained.

“Total pharmacists votes was approximately 53,000 but only 29,594 were counted. There is no clarity or explanation on the remaining 23,406 votes,” the letter read.

The association has asked for a fair investigation into the matter.

The Telangana State Pharma Council elections were held on October 19, 2023. Currently, 55248 pharmacists are registered under the TSPC.