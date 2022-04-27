Telangana: PHC staff delivers baby without power supply

Despite a power cut due to thunderstorms, the staff at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) helped a woman deliver her baby safely at Chennuru village in Khammam district.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao took to Twitter to congratulate PHC Chennuru on the feat on Wednesday.

“Despite the odds, the healthcare workers including the medical officer Dr Lavanya created conditions for safe delivery. I must congratulate them for the quick response,” the tweet said.

The staff at PHC Chennuru were staggered after the summer rain and thunderstorms caused an abrupt power cut in the area. They however make did with the equipment available on hand, such as a makeshift light, to help the woman deliver the child normally.

According to PHC officials, the woman and baby are doing fine.