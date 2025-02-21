Telangana phone tapping case: Accused alleges police harassment

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana High Court granted relief to former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao in the phone tapping case, an accused in the case alleged police harassment into confessing Rao’s name.

T Vamsi Krishna, a former Aarogyasri employee and one of the accused has filed a petition claiming police were pressurising him to implicate Harish Rao and others in the case falsely. This comes a day after the Nampally court granted bail to Krishna and two others in the phone tapping case.

Advocate J Laxman, representing Krishna, submitted a handwritten affidavit in the 14th additional judicial magistrate court accusing assistant commissioner of police (ACP) S Mohan Kumar and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) SM Vijay Kumar of torture during Krishna’s arrest. He claimed that despite his poor health condition, he was arrested and denied food.

He alleged that the police used abusive language and threatened to implicate him in other false cases if he did not name BRS leaders Harish Rao and M Venugopal in the case.

Also Read Telangana HC halts probe into phone tapping case against Harish Rao

Following the submission of the affidavit, advocate Laxman addressed the media and said, “Panjagutta ACP and DCP deliberately pressured Krishna to name senior BRs leader Harish Rao falsely. Vamsi’s family were harassed at their residence where notices were intentionally posted outside their rented house to intimidate them.”

Advocate J Laxman representing accused in Phone Tapping case said that ACP Panjagutta pressurized the accused to name Harish Rao. #Hyderabad @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/R2DhbrwIfq — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) February 21, 2025

No investigation against Harish Rao in phone tapping case

The Telangana High Court has issued interim orders halting the investigation into a case registered against former minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao by the Panjagutta police, based on a complaint of phone tapping from a real estate businessman.

The court’s decision, made on February 19, extends previous interim orders protecting Harish Rao and former DCP Radha Kishan Rao from arrest in connection with the phone tapping case.

Justice K Lakshman presided over the hearing of separate petitions filed by Harish Rao and Radha Kishan Rao, who sought to quash the case registered at the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad.